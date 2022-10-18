With three weeks until Election Day, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democrat Rep. Val Demings will debate for the first and only time Tuesday, putting a spotlight, at least for an hour, on a US Senate race that has flown under the radar.

Beyond providing a venue for Demings to shift the political winds that until now appear to have favored Rubio, the debate may also be her last, best chance to convince her party that Florida is a worthwhile investment for its final push to maintain control of the US Senate. While national Democrats and their allies celebrated when Demings announced she would challenge Rubio, they have offered little by way of reinforcements ever since, leaving the three-term congresswoman to largely fend for herself against a seasoned campaigner and one of the Republican Party's most recognizable figures.

