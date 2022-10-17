Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson's Senate campaign has paid over $20,000 to a Wisconsin-based law firm that played a role in former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, paying the firm for "legal consulting," including efforts for a possible recount, Federal Election Commission records show.

Per FEC records, Johnson's campaign has made two payments to the Wisconsin-based Troupis Law Office -- one payment of $13,287.50 on July 15 for "Legal Consulting," and a subsequent payment for $7,000, dated July 18, for "Recount: Legal Consulting."

