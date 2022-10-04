Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson repeated his claim Tuesday that the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was not an "armed insurrection," adding however, that protesters "did teach us how you can use flag poles, that kind of stuff, as weapons."

"There weren't thousands of armed insurrectionists. I asked the question of the FBI agent at a hearing on this, I said, 'How many firearms were confiscated either in the Capitol or on Capitol ground?' I didn't know the answer. For all I know it was going to be a thousand. No, zero. Zero," Johnson said at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee in Wisconsin, according to a video posted online by an NBC reporter at the event.

