Sen. Mitt Romney warned Republicans they would be blamed for hiding the truth if they block a bill to investigate the January 6 Capitol attack, as another GOP senator announced her support for advancing a plan that their colleagues are poised to filibuster on Thursday.

"I think the perception is on the part of the public that the January 6 Commission just trying to get to the truth of what happened, and that Republicans would be seen as not wanting to let the truth come out," Romney told CNN on Wednesday. "I don't believe that's what's the motivation but I think that's the perception."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has set up a vote to open debate on the commission bill, which is expected to take place on Thursday, but it lacks the 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

The overwhelming majority of GOP senators are expected to filibuster the measure and, as of now, only two GOP senators -- Romney and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska -- have indicated they would be willing to support the current legislation.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she would vote for a procedural motion to begin debate on the legislation Thursday to be able to offer an amendment to make changes to the bill, according to spokeswoman Annie Clark.

Collins opposes how the House-passed bill structured the staff hiring process, arguing it favors Democrats, and wants to shorten the time the commission can work after it issues its report at the end of the year.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, announced last week he would oppose the bill creating the commission, describing it as overly partisan and unnecessary given preexisting investigations into the riot.

The House passed its version of the bill last week with the support of 35 Republicans.