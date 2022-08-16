A number of rockets struck near a military base in northeastern Syria housing US troops on Monday night but did not cause any injuries, according to US officials and a statement from the US-led coalition.

The attack on the Green Village base near the Iraqi border did not result in damage or injuries, according to Maj. Gen. John Brennan, the commander of Combined Joint Task Force -- Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), the US-led operation against ISIS.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.