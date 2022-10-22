The Republican National Committee is suing Google for allegedly sending its campaign emails to people's spam folders.

The RNC filed a lawsuit in federal court in California on Friday claiming that Google is, "unlawfully discriminating against the Republican National Committee ("RNC") by throttling its email messages because of the RNC's political affiliation and views."

CNN's Fredreka Schouten contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.