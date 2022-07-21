A rioter who asked "where those pieces of sh-t at?" during the breach of the US Capitol was convicted by a Washington, DC jury in federal district court Thursday for his role in the January 6, 2021, attack.

Matthew Bledsoe, a Memphis-area businessowner, was found guilty on five counts, including the felony of obstructing an official proceeding.

