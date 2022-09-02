A hearing Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida, was the first chance former President Donald Trump's lawyers had to convince US District Judge Aileen Cannon in person that the FBI search warrant on Mar-a-Lago for government records, including those identified as classified, was unwarranted and merited an outside attorney to review the case.

Trump is asking for Cannon to appoint a special master -- a third party attorney tasked with filtering out privileged documents -- to review the materials that were seized.

