Retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig -- considered a legal luminary in conservative circles -- is joining with voting rights groups as a co-counsel in a Supreme Court case in order to persuade the justices to reject an obscure legal theory that has been promoted by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Luttig played a key role in the run up to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack, advising then-Vice President Mike Pence's legal team against claims from Trump allies like attorney John Eastman. Eastman had argued in a memo that Pence had the power to single-handedly block the certification of the election for Joe Biden.

