Top congressional Republicans are rushing to former President Donald Trump's defense after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as part of an investigation into the handling of potentially classified material.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Attorney General Merrick Garland to "preserve your documents and clear your calendar," warning of an oversight probe "when" Republicans take back the chamber in the midterm elections.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Rebekah Metzler, Zachary Cohen and Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.

