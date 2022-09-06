Mehmet Oz, the Republican Senate nominee in Pennsylvania, joined with the commonwealth's retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey on Tuesday to accuse Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate, of either exaggerating his health issues following a stroke in May or, if he is telling the truth, potentially being physically unfit to serve.

"It's clear that he's being dishonest," Toomey said of Fetterman, while also criticizing the Democrat for not yet committing to debating Oz. "He's either not as well as he claims to be or he's afraid to be called out for the radical policies he supports. It's one or the other."

