Top Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are pressing the Biden administration on the use of Chinese-made telecommunications equipment near sensitive US military installations, in a signal of what the powerful committee may pursue if the GOP claims the House in November.

Rep. James Comer, the ranking member, and Rep. Glenn Grothman, the top Republican on the panel's national security subcommittee, are demanding a classified briefing from the Pentagon about the military's network security and its ability to protect against foreign espionage threats that the equipment may pose. The committee is also requesting a briefing from the Federal Communications Commission on its as-yet incomplete initiative to remove the equipment, according to letters the two agencies sent Tuesday and exclusively obtained by CNN.

