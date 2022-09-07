Republicans are pouring money into next week's GOP Senate primary in New Hampshire, fearing that the leading candidate could jeopardize their chances of unseating first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, especially in a newly unsettled political environment.

The prospect that Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who ran unsuccessfully in 2020, could win Tuesday's contest has set off a frantic burst of spending from Republican groups looking to boost Chuck Morse, the state Senate president. Top Republicans harbor reservations about Bolduc, whom even people close to him describe as a "loose cannon" without much of a political organization or fundraising ability. He had raised less than $600,000 by August 24, compared to Hassan's $31.4 million.

