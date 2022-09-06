Texas state Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr. has voted for anti-abortion legislation more than a dozen times in the last decade. He was one of the state lawmakers who both sponsored and voted for the controversial "Heartbeat Bill," which criminalized abortion as soon as a fetus' heartbeat is detected and did not include exceptions for victims of rape or incest. He also voted for the state's so-called trigger ban, which outlawed the procedure almost entirely upon the fall of Roe v. Wade.

He is "the extremist right's trusted vote when it comes to attacking abortion access," one abortion rights advocacy group in Texas proclaimed in 2021.

CNN's Clay Voytek and Casey Tolan contributed to this report.

