Frustrated by Republicans' intense focus on inflation and President Joe Biden in the party's closing pitch to voters, some conservatives want to see the GOP talk more about hot-button cultural issues in the final sprint to Election Day.

The thinking among critics of the current approach is that Democrats' most controversial positions are being ignored by Republicans at the expense of a messaging strategy that disproportionately focuses on pocketbook issues, like the economy, gas prices and taxes. And that as Republican candidates and the party's election apparatus shy away from more divisive issues -- including abortion rights, a topic that was injected into the midterm landscape after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June -- they are creating an automatic opening for Democrats.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.