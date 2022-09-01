Some Republicans are working on a legal strategy to overturn President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, which could potentially stop millions of Americans from receiving up to $20,000 in debt cancellation.

"I've been working with some colleagues trying to develop the best legal theory of moving to sue the Biden administration over the student loan forgiveness policy," Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, told CNN Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.