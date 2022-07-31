Americans of all incomes would see their federal taxes rise under the climate and health care package that was negotiated last week between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, according to data from the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation released Saturday by Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee.

However, the analysis takes into account the indirect effect of the bill's provision to impose a 15% minimum tax on certain corporations. Economists assume companies would then pass along part of their tax increase to employees by reducing their after-tax wages and job opportunities. Also, shareholders would take a hit since the value of their stock holdings, including those held in pensions and mutual funds, would likely decline.

