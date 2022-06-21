The shape of the November midterm elections will come into clearer view on Tuesday, as Alabama Republicans all but anoint their next US senator -- in a race that has tied former President Donald Trump up in knots -- and contests in Virginia and Georgia set the stage for a series of fall matchups that could decide control of the US House.
In Alabama, Katie Britt, the former chief of staff to retiring Republican GOP Sen. Richard Shelby, is the favorite to win the Republican nomination over Rep. Mo Brooks -- or "MAGA Mo," as he's called himself -- after Britt fell narrowly short of clinching it outright on May 24. Trump initially endorsed Brooks in the primary, then dropped him in March, citing Brooks' comments about moving past the 2020 election.
But Brooks' struggles in the polls are also believed to have influenced Trump, who keeps close tabs on his primary endorsement win column. So it came as little surprise that the former President jumped back into the race 10 days ago, this time to endorse Britt, a GOP establishment favorite and the clear front-runner after finishing the first primary round with more than 44% of the vote.
Republicans pick nominees for key Virginia US House races
The battle lines are clearer in Virginia as Republicans in two key swing US House districts choose the candidates they hope will unseat a pair of endangered Democratic congresswomen this fall.
In the coastal 2nd Congressional District, state Sen. Jen Kiggans and Jarome Bell are the GOP favorites in a four-candidate field. Kiggans and Bell, along with the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Elaine Luria, who is running unopposed, are Navy veterans. Kiggans fits a more traditional Republican profile and has the backing of GOP congressional leaders, while Bell is more closely aligned with right-wing allies of Trump, including former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar. In a tweet last year, Bell called for the execution of "all involved" in Trump's imagined 2020 election fraud. There's no evidence of widespread election fraud.
Virginia's 7th District became more Democratic-friendly after redistricting. Whether that will be enough to save Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who isn't facing a primary challenge, is less clear -- especially in the state where the backlash to Democratic rule in Washington won its first headlines last year with Republican Glenn Youngkin's victory in the governor's race.
Conservative Republicans here are divided, too, on their desired flavor of candidate -- with state Sen. Bryce Reeves supported by Utah Sen. Mike Lee, FreedomWorks' political arm and the campaign arm of the National Rifle Association. His main rival, Yesli Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, has been endorsed by Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist who's the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former state Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, who served as acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the Trump administration.
Georgia runoffs
Georgia, like Alabama, held its initial nominating contests nearly a month ago and voters there are returning to the polls for runoff elections.
On the Republican side, Trump will try to save some face after his chosen challengers to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who rebuked his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, fell flat in May.
The 10th Congressional District features the closest thing to a clear proxy battle between Trump and Kemp. The former President has endorsed former Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones, who abandoned a brief gubernatorial run to seek this seat, while Kemp is backing businessman Mike Collins, son of the late US Rep. Mac Collins. Trump has also endorsed Jake Evans in the 6th Congressional District runoff, picking the former chairman of the State Ethics Commission over emergency room physician Rich McCormick.
Down in southwest Georgia's 2nd District -- for three decades the unquestioned province of Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop, a centrist "Blue Dog" caucus member -- West Point graduate and frequent Fox guest Jeremy Hunt and attorney Chris West, a former Georgia Air National Guard officer, are vying for an opportunity to unseat a suddenly endangered incumbent.
The mostly rural district is plurality Black and Hunt, who is Black, has become a favorite of national Republicans, with the National Republican Congressional Committee spotlighting him as an up-and-comer and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley joining him on the campaign trail.
The racial makeup of the Democratic Party's ticket in Georgia has stirred debate ahead of a runoff for the secretary of state nomination.
State Rep. Bee Nguyen, the daughter of Vietnamese immigrants, has the sought-after endorsement of Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, but her rival, former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler -- who, like Abrams, is Black -- has the backing of the other contestants in the initial primary, all of them Black, and has said she believes that party leader are backing Nguyen in a bid to diversify their ticket and appeal to White voters.
Nguyen finished with more than 44% of the vote, to Dawkins-Haigler's nearly 19%, in the five-candidate May 24 primary, and is considered the favorite in their one-on-one contest. The winner will take on Raffensperger and Libertarian Ted Metz.
Abrams' influence with Georgia Democrats will also be tested in statewide primary runoffs for lieutenant governor, where she favored Charlie Bailey over Kwanza Hall, a better-known candidate who briefly served as a member of Congress in the late Rep. John Lewis' district, and labor commissioner. Abrams endorsed state Rep. William Boddie in his race against businesswoman Nicole Horn for that nomination.
Washington, DC, is also a political battleground in the Democratic mayoral primary. Standing in the way of incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser's potential third term are three challengers: DC Council members Robert White and Trayon White, along with James Butler, who finished second in the 2018 primary -- about 70 percentage points behind Bowser.
