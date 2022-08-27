wire Republican National Committee spokesperson Paris Dennard no longer working for party By Michael Warren and Eva McKend, CNN Aug 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Republican National Committee spokesperson Paris Dennard is no longer working for the party, according to the committee's chief of staff."Paris Dennard no longer works for the RNC. We don't comment on personnel matters," Mike Reed told CNN.CNN has reached out to Dennard for comment. In a statement on Twitter, he said his time at the RNC had "come to an end, and I respect their decision."Dennard is a former CNN contributor.Politico first reported the news that Dennard is no longer with the RNC.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Local News Friday night lights are back Government Tax increase goes on ballot, fire union expresses frustration Education School staff end first week with sugary treat +2 Education Hillyard programs to be showcased Tuesday More Local News → Local Forecast Aug 26, 2022 Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos National Video Shepherd Public Schools opens daycare for faculty and staff Tn Exchange Kitten Who Could Only Scoot Learns To Walk | The Dodo Comeback Kids National Video The 1960s top-10 review Part 50: The conclusion
