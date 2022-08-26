It's been a tough summer for Republicans intent on taking back the Senate in November, with candidates struggling to raise money, break out from their primaries and failing to take advantage of a beneficial political environment.

But GOP committees and outside groups, many of which have watched the summer malaise with concern, are increasing their planned spending in races across the country, hoping that closing the spending gap Democrats currently enjoy could help Republicans buck the summer doldrums. Democratic operatives and strategists believe that spending will help Republicans close most polling gaps in key states, ending what has been a sunnier-than-expected summer for Democratic Senate candidates and bringing races to where they will eventually end up: Remarkably close.

