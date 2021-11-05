Republican Ed Durr will defeat New Jersey's Senate president, CNN projects

Republican Ed Durr will defeat Democratic state Sen. Steve Sweeney, the Senate president, in New Jersey's state Senate district 3, CNN projects.
Durr spent two decades as a commercial truck driver and decided to run against Sweeney when he was denied a concealed carry permit for a gun, CNN previously reported.
Sweeney, the longest-tenured state Senate leader in New Jersey history, had been considered the favorite to win the South Jersey seat he had held since 2004.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
