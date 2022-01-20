Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky tweeted Thursday that he tested positive for Covid-19 and is not vaccinated.
"I have tested positive for SARS-CoV2. (Home test, confirmed by lab PCR.) I had cold/allergy symptoms for 1 day, and seem to be over it," he wrote.
"I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week," he continued. "I am not vaccinated or boosted."
This story is breaking and will be updated.
