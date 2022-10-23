Rep. Nancy Mace on Sunday said she supports Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's strategy of refusing to lift the debt limit, if Republicans win back the House, unless Democrats in the White House agree to spending cuts.

"And I can tell you, I sit on the Oversight Committee, where we look at waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal agency level, and there is waste in every single agency," Mace said to CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

