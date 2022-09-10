Rep. Karen Bass, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate who was on President Joe Biden's short list for a running mate in 2020, said her home was burglarized Friday night and two firearms were stolen.

"Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized. LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance," Bass said in a statement. "At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not," Bass continued in the statement.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.