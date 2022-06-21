wire Rep. Henry Cuellar will defeat progressive primary challenger Jessica Cisneros, CNN projects By Gregory Krieg, CNN Jun 21, 2022 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, the lone remaining anti-abortion Democrat in the House, will defeat progressive Jessica Cisneros in a runoff, CNN projects.The Texas Democratic Party announced the results of a recount in the race on Tuesday, which found Cuellar ahead by 289 votes.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Business Local firework vendors open for business Local News Work to begin on U.S. 36 in Kansas +2 Government Larry Stobbs, city's former mayor, dies at 84 Local NewsChiefs Chiefs training camp to bring back popular events More Local News → Local Forecast 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 3:27 National Video AMI Digital Story: Cars.com's American-Made Index in today's auto environment 1:12 National Video U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson seeks to hand Pence slate of fake electors 0:31 National Video David's Bridal Launches Semi-Annual ‘Sale-a-Bration’ with Unprecedented Deals for a Limited Time
