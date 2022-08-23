In Washington, Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler are two powerful committee chairs: Oversight and Judiciary. Back home in New York, they're two politicians in their mid-70s trying to avoid much attention as they try not to be the one forced to leave Congress.

That has led to relationships fully breaking down between the longtime colleagues in the closing days of a campaign prompted by a newly redistricted congressional map, which combined their political fiefdoms on the Upper West and East sides of Manhattan and pitted them against each other.

