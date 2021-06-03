A coalition of Realtor groups asked the Supreme Court Thursday night to block the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's order that prohibits landlords nationwide from evicting tenants who fail to pay rent amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The current moratorium is set to expire on June 30.

A district court ruled against the CDC, holding that the moratorium was unlawful, but then put its ruling on hold pending appeal. The DC Circuit declined to lift the stay.

The Realtor groups asked the justices to step in -- on an emergency basis -- arguing that "Congress never gave the CDC the staggering amount of power it now claims."

They argue that the moratorium has resulted in "over $13 billion in unpaid rent per month."

