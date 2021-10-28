President Joe Biden is set to announce the $1.75 trillion framework on his economic and climate agenda Thursday as he addresses the House Democratic caucus.
"The President believes the framework will earn the support of all 50 Democratic senators and pass the House. This morning, the President will make the case for this framework to House Democrats and call for its passage, as well as the passage of the groundbreaking bipartisan infrastructure deal," a White House official told reporters.
Read the framework:
And a fact sheet:
