The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday on a Mississippi law that bars abortion after 15 weeks.
The court seemed poised to uphold the law, but it is less clear if there is a clear majority to end the right to abortion nationwide, although conservative justices expressed skepticism about the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
Here is a transcript:
