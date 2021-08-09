Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on Monday issued a memo encouraging the US military force to get vaccinated against Covid-19, saying the "health and readiness of our force is critical to America's defense."
The comments from the top US general come as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is moving to have all active duty members of the US military vaccinated against the virus.
Read Milley's complete memo here:
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
