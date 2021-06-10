President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday signed a new Atlantic Charter meant to reflect the shifting threats facing the world 80 years after the original document was signed during World War II.
Read the charter here: cnn.com/2021/06/10/politics/new-atlantic-charter/index.html
