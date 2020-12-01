Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday shared a new relief plan with his fellow Senate Republicans. CNN has obtained a draft of the proposal. Read that draft below.
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge: Nelson can't have contact visits with lawyers, for now
- Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Belt Highway
- 'Abuses' lead to mayor ending medical exemption for mask mandate
- Cameron man, missing for days, could be in St. Joseph
- One dead in crash near Holt
- Third Time's The Charm: Mid-Buch drubs Adrian for first trip to state final
- SJSD preps for winter without traditional snow days
- Downtown St. Joseph to host holiday lighting ceremony
- Four more COVID-19 deaths announced Tuesday, capacity and staffing tight
- Friends, students mourn Community Chorus founder