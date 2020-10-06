Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, sent a letter Tuesday to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows seeking information on the coronavirus outbreak that sickened President Donald Trump and several other people at the White House. Read the text of the letter below:
wire
READ: Senate Democrats' letter to Meadows on White House Covid-19 outbreak
