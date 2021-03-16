The Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday released an assessment of foreign threats to the 2020 US federal elections.
The report found that Russia's efforts were aimed at "denigrating President Biden's candidacy and the Democratic Party, supporting former President Trump, undermining public confidence in the electoral process, and exacerbating sociopolitical divisions in the US."
Read the declassified assessment below:
