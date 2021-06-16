Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Wednesday he wouldn't rule out supporting S1 -- the sweeping elections overhaul bill Congress is considering -- and is open to backing it as long as some changes are made.
Read Manchin's proposed changes below, obtained by CNN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.