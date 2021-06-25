wire READ: Justice Department lawsuit challenging Georgia voting law null Jun 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Justice Department on Friday sued the state of Georgia over its new voting access law. Read the lawsuit here: Local Videos 1:32 EM-PAC EYES VOTES TO COME Updated 15 hrs ago 1:42 Wesley Weightlifters return to Youth Nationals Updated 17 hrs ago 0:48 HAWLEY PROPOSES 100,000 NEW OFFICERS Updated 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +2 Local News Red Rally in limbo, limits will be set for fans at training camp Local News Harlem Globetrotters returning to Civic Arena Public Safety House a total loss after fire on King Hill Avenue +3 Public Safety Firefighter cowboy guides the department to next chief 0:30 More Rounds of Showers and Storms For Friday 6 hrs ago Most Popular Articles ArticlesPatrol recovers boater's body after two-day searchMan struck and killed by train late TuesdayNo-so-happy trails in St. JoeDownward trend: Report points to population lossCommunity Action Partnership closing at least a monthTeenagers taken to Mosaic after Tuesday accident2021 Chiefs training camp returns to Missouri WesternAfter surge in online shopping, many optimistic locally about mall's futureCompany accused of leaching chemicals received COVID-19 reliefMotorcycle fatalities up 40% in Missouri National Videos National Video He ran for president in Uganda and lost. Now he's under house arrest National Video Why some US bishops are targeting President Biden National Video Abdullah: Taliban takeover 'impossible' in Afghanistan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.