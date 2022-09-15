US District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday selected federal senior Judge Raymond Dearie to serve as special master to review the materials seized in the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence and resort.

Cannon also rejected the Justice Department's request to revive its criminal investigation into classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.