READ: Judge appoints special master in Mar-a-Lago case and rejects DOJ request to revive criminal probe By CNN Sep 15, 2022

US District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday selected federal senior Judge Raymond Dearie to serve as special master to review the materials seized in the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence and resort.Cannon also rejected the Justice Department's request to revive its criminal investigation into classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.Read the documents below.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
