House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney of New York officially released Wednesday the House Democrats' US Postal Service proposal, which the chamber will vote on in an unusual Saturday session, touting the more than 200 members of Congress who have co-sponsored the legislation.

As CNN has previously reported, the revised "Delivering for America Act" includes $25 billion in additional USPS funding and would explicitly prohibit any operational changes made this year that impede service. The six-page bill would also require that all official election mail be treated as "first-class mail," prohibit the removal of mail sorting machines and mailboxes and reverse any already implemented changes that could delay mail delivery.