READ: Democrats unveil budget resolution

Senate Democrats have made public their budget resolution for the next fiscal year, which will be the legislative vehicle for the party to move many priorities of President Joe Biden's agenda.
The top line is $3.5 trillion and does not include an increase to the nation's borrowing limit, also referred to as the debt ceiling, which Congress must act to raise. Read the text of the resolution below:
