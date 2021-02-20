Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: February 20, 2021 @ 10:35 pm
President Joe Biden's nominee for attorney general, Judge Merrick Garland, is scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week for his confirmation hearing.
His opening statement to the committee was released Saturday.