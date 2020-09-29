READ: 2019 tax returns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 19: Democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) stands with her husband Douglas Emhoff while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden stands with his wife Dr. Jill Biden on the third night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center August 19, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Harris is the first African-American, first Asian-American, and third female vice presidential candidate on a major party ticket. (Photo by )