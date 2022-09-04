Raskin says January 6 committee will release its report 'by the end of the year'

US Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Elaine Luria of Virginia arrive for a hearing of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

 Sarah Silbiger/Reuters

A Democratic member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol said Sunday that he expects the panel's final report to come out "by the end of the year."

"Well, certainly by the end of the year, because we're like Cinderella at midnight," Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin told "Face the Nation" on CBS. "Our license runs out at the end of the year, but under House Resolution 503, that's a significant part of our responsibility, to report to the American people about how to prevent coups, insurrections, political violence and attacks on our democratic process going forward."

CNN's Annie Grayer, Zachary Cohen, Sara Murray and Athena Jones contributed to this report.

