Railroad and union officials are expected to travel to Washington on Wednesday to meet with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh as the Biden administration tries to help avoid a freight rail strike that could cause massive supply chain disruptions and have significant repercussions on the economy.

The two main unions that have disputes with the railroads -- the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and SMART Transportation Division -- are expected to send their union chiefs to the meeting with Walsh.

