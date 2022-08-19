Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit, Indonesian president says, setting up showdown with Biden

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, center right, enter a hall for talks at the Kremlin in Moscow June 5, 2019.

 Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

The leaders of China and Russia both plan to attend November's G20 summit, its host said Thursday, setting up a high-profile showdown with US President Joe Biden.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Bloomberg in an interview that he'd received assurances from both Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin that they would attend the conference, scheduled for November on the Indonesian island of Bali.

