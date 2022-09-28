Last year, the Biden administration temporarily expanded eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program -- but borrowers must apply for a waiver by October 31 in order to take advantage of the benefit.

The PSLF waiver is separate from the one-time student loan forgiveness plan President Joe Biden announced in August, which will cancel up to $20,000 in student loans for low- and middle-income borrowers.

