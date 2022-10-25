A waiver that temporarily expands eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program will expire October 31, but the Biden administration said Tuesday that it is taking steps to make it easier for qualifying borrowers to receive debt relief in the future.

Many Democrats have called on the Biden administration to extend the PSLF waiver, which targets public sector workers. More than 236,000 borrowers have been approved for over $14 billion in forgiveness over the past year thanks to the waiver, but more people were expected to qualify.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.