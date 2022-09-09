Two members of the Proud Boys who founded an online group named "Murder the Media" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing the certification of the electoral college vote at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Nicholas Ochs -- an "Elder" in the Proud Boys who founded the group's Hawaii chapter -- and fellow Proud Boy Nicholas DeCarlo traveled from Texas to Washington DC the day before the riot, which they participated in together, according to the plea agreements.

