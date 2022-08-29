Joshua Pruitt, the Proud Boy who nearly came face-to-face with then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during the attack of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to four years and seven months behind bars for his role in obstructing the certification of the electoral college vote that day.

"You were at the forefront of that mob," Judge Timothy Kelly said before handing down his sentence Monday, adding that Pruitt and the mob's actions that day "snapped our previously unbroken tradition of the peaceful transition of power."

