Prosecutors tell Trump Org. executive Matthew Calamari they don't intend to bring charges for now

Manhattan prosecutors have informed top Trump Organization executive Matthew Calamari that they do not intend to charge him for now with any crimes as part of their wide-ranging investigation into the former President's company, according to people familiar with the investigation.
Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney's office had been investigating Calamari, the chief operating officer of the Trump Organization, for off-books compensation that he received as a top executive, including a company-funded apartment and car, and whether he paid taxes on those benefits.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
