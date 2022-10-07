The Fulton County district attorney's office is pushing back on Sen. Lindsey Graham's ongoing efforts to quash a grand jury subpoena, saying his testimony is "essential" and could reveal more information about efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican, is asking the 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals to put on hold a lower federal court order that Graham must testify to the grand jury, with the questions limited in scope.

